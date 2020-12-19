Asante employees receive first COVID-19 vaccines

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. — Asante staff received their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Friday afternoon.  Asante says it received 975 doses of the vaccine, which covers 15% of its staff.

To help decide who will get it first, Asante established a committee to make those tough decisions. They’ll also make a plan for administering it.

Asante says it hopes to have its southern Oregon workforce entirely vaccinated by mid-February. It says the plan is to receive new doses of the vaccine regularly from this week on.

