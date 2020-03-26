Asante hospitals announce new visitor policy

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford-based health system is implementing a new visitor policy due to COVID-19.
On Friday, March 27, all three of Asante’s hospitals will be limiting visitors with a few exceptions, listed below:
- Obstetric patients may have one designated support person. Surrogates will be handled on an individual basis
- Pediatrics and NICU may have two parent/guardians
- Patients who are at the end-of-life may have two visitors
- Patients may have one designated friend or family member who must accompany them to a procedure/treatment, when no facility staff are available to provide that service such as emergent consent, history, pre/post procedure transport or caregiving
- Vendors providing required clinical or operational support including biomedical and transport services
- COVID-19 suites: Visitors do not enter patient rooms – use telecommunication; Exceptions on individual basis for end-of-life care or other qualifying conditions
- Exceptions may be approved by the physician on an emergent individual basis in keeping with OHA mandate
Prospective visitors will be screened by hospital staff and must abide by more stringent rules.
You can read more about the new visitor policy here: https://www.asante.org/app/files/public/3477/Visitor-Restriction-Policy-COVID-19.pdf