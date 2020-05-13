Asante moving forward despite financial hardships

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s no secret the pandemic is affecting hospital systems across the country.
Providence is now furloughing some health care workers and executives are taking reduced salaries to cut down on costs.
We’re told Asante isn’t doing the same, however, it has lost roughly 25 to 30 million dollars since early March.
Despite the financial hardships, Asante says it’s moving forward with projects.
That includes opening its behavioral health center likely by the end of this month as well as its new regional cancer center, which is still on track to open next year.
“We’re moving forward on those projects as planned. We need to be here for the community regardless of what’s happened whether it’s a pandemic or another health issue,” said Lauren Van Sickle, Asante spokesperson.
Van Sickle says the financial loss is part of doing business and the hospital knew going into the pandemic, things were going to be tough.
She says there may not be a way to make up for the loss, Asante will just have to move forward.
