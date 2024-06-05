Asante names new CEO of RRMC and Ashland Community Hospital

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Two of Asante’s Rogue Valley hospitals are under new leadership.

According to Asante, Brandon Mencini has been named CEO of both Rogue Regional Medical Center and Ashland Community Hospital.

“Brandon comes to us with a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in serving communities similar to ours in Southern Oregon. As an energetic and dynamic health care leader, he is the ideal leader for our hospitals in Medford and Ashland, bringing a reputation for leading high-quality organizations. We are confident his passion for employee, provider and community engagement will further Asante’s mission,” said Tom Gessel, President and CEO of Asante.

Beginning his career as an EMT, Mencini has experience in urban, rural, and community hospitals. He has 20 years experience in leadership positions, including the role of COO at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Chippenham is a 466-bed level I trauma and burn center.

More recently he served as the CEO of Colorado’s Mercy Hospital, a non-profit, multi-state regional trauma center.

Former CEO for Rogue Regional Medical Center and Ashland Community Hospital, Win Howard, has moved into semi-retirement.

Mencini will take over the role on July 22.

