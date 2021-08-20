Asante restricts visitors

MEDFORD, Ore. – Due to COVID-19, visitor restrictions are being tightened at Asante hospitals.
Beginning Monday, August 23, no visitors will be allowed except for the following:
- 1 visitor per patient in Emergency Department.
- 2 guardians per patient in Pediatrics and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
- 2 visitors per patient in labor/delivery and maternal child.
- 2 visitors for those patients receiving end-of-life care.
- Support persons designated as such will be allowed per SB 1606.
Masks will be required inside all Asante buildings.
“These measures will help keep our patients and staff safe,” Asante said. “Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.”