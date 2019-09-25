Asante set to build $64 million regional cancer center

MEDFORD, Ore.– **UPDATE**– A $64 million, one-stop out-patient cancer center is set to break ground this February.
Asante will be building the new regional facility to address the increasing number of cancer cases locally. Currently, the closest center is in Portland.
This facility is designed to make it easier for cancer patients to get all the services they need in one location.
“Cancer is just one of those unfortunate diseases that afflict a lot of people and all of us know someone that’s been affected by cancer,” said Scott Kelly, president and CEO of Asante. “So those people have come forward really with us to build this. They’ve wanted a regional center for a long period of time.”
The center will be built on Bartlett Street near Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. It’s expected to be completed near the end of 2021.
09/23/19 – Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center is building at $64 million outpatient cancer center in Medford.
The hospital says the Rogue Valley needs this center to meet the growing needs for cancer services in Southern Oregon and Northern California.
They say 2,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed each year in Jackson and Josephine counties and they expect that number to grow nearly 20% over the next 10 years.
The center is designed to make cancer patient lives easier by putting all their services in one building.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for patients to get the services they need, all under one roof.” Kristi Blackhurst, V.P. of operations at Asante Rogue Regional, said.
Currently, patients have to go to multiple locations to get lab tests, imaging, radiation and much more.
The new building will include some of the following:
- An infusion center
- Support services, including diagnostic imaging, retail pharmacy, laboratory and nutrition services
- Telemedicine, bone marrow clinic and gynecological oncology
The center will be located on E. Barnett Road, just up the street from Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
Construction is set to begin early next year.
