Asbestos clean-up completed at North Ridge Estates

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A three-year, $40 million project to remove asbestos contamination from North Ridge Estates in Klamath Falls is finally complete.
The project has involved the removal of most trees and replacement of several feet of topsoil. The E.P.A. said the amount of soil being replaced would fill about 100 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
A total of 20 restored, now-liveable homes will be available for sale at the site.
A former Marine barracks on the 170-acre site was demolished in the late 70s. The asbestos contamination was discovered after about two dozen homes were built on the site in the late 90s