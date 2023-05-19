Ashland adding cameras to help with evacuations

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland is planning on installing five new video cameras around the city to help with evacuations in case of an emergency.

After the Almeda Fire, ODOT said it was clear the city needed improvements for emergency evacuations.

ODOT finished an emergency evacuation ramp from Mountain Avenue to I-5 last year to help alleviate congestion at the city’s two I-5 exits.

The city said that these new traffic cameras on evacuation routes will help public safety efforts in the event of an emergency.

One Ashland resident previously shared in 2021 his frightening experience trying to evacuate during the Almeda Fire.

“Once I reached North Main, it was gridlocked, absolute and complete total gridlock with semi-trucks and traffic off of I-5,” Ashland resident Marc Bayliss explained.

The city is planning to put one traffic camera on Oak Street near Bear Creek and another at the intersection of Tolman Creek Road and Siskiyou Boulevard, among other facility cameras.

In addition to helping with evacuations, the city said the cameras will also act as security cameras at those public places.

