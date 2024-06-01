Ashland and Elkton schools receiving rebates for electric buses

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland and Elkton school districts are receiving federal rebates to purchase electric school buses.

It’s part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. Fifteen Oregon school districts are being awarded over $22 million.

Ashland School District will receive $200,000 in rebates to buy one electric school bus while Elkton will receive more than $2 million for six buses.

Andy Boe, Superintendent of Elkton schools told NBC 5 News they will be meeting on June 14 to go over the details of the rebate and move forward with the purchase.

“The biggest thing for us is the infrastructure piece,” he says.

Knowing that we can get that infrastructure built and our bus garage and be able to charge buses and then also the range because we’re pretty far out. Some of our routes are 40, 50 miles one way so being able to sustain those and have equipment that can do it is really important.

Oregon Senators Merkley and Wyden say these historic investments pave the way for a cleaner future.

