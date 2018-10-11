Ashland author and historian celebrates 101st birthday

ASHLAND, Ore. — A longtime Ashland author and historian celebrated his 101st birthday on Wednesday.
Vaughn Bornet has written 17 books and 35 online articles.
A few of his books include Speaking Up for America, It’s a Dog’s Life and I Like It, and Welfare in America.
His latest work is more than 600 pages long and shares his life story as a boy and his experiences in World War II as a commander in the Navy.
“Writing and thinking is what I do. It’s not necessarily what I like to do, I’d like to be dancing… but dancing is hard,” Bornet said. “I think benefiting other people is very important. If you feel you’re important to other people, that you’re doing things to make them happier, somehow that makes you want to live longer,” he said.
Bornet was born in 1917 and says the key to living a long life is keeping the mind and body active.
“I don’t think people live a long time that don’t want too. You have to want too.”
