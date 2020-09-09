Ashland car dealership plays major role in evacuating senior center

ASHLAND, Ore.– As the Almeda Drive fire grew in north Ashland, T.C. Chevrolet worked to keep it’s staff and property safe.
But soon after receiving a call for help from its neighbors, everything changed.
“We’re really at the whim of mother nature. Forget the politics, forget everything else. We need to pay attention and help others,” says Alan Deboer, owner of the dealership.
Village at Valley View is a memory loss care center, located just a few hundred feet from the dealership.
T.C. Chevrolet owner Alan Deboer says they needed to help.
“The sheriff came in here pleading… Do you have vans? We jumped right on it. 4 of our employees drove them and they just got home.”
Deboer says his employees drove four 15 passenger vans full of seniors to safety.
“It’s what were all here for. We’re just lucky to have 4 15-passenger vans just sitting here.”
Deboer, a longtime resident, and the town’s former mayor, says this is the most destruction he has seen in the city in years.
But it could have been worse.
He says their people were just glad to help and bring a little comfort during a scary time.
