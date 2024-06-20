Ashland City Band concerts begin Thursday in Lithia Park

ASHLAND, Ore. – Get prepared for a Lithia Park serenade.

Ashland City Band is starting its 2024 season tonight (Thursday, June 20, 2024).

The band is directed by Christine Lundahl and sponsored by the city of Ashland.

The free concerts have now been going for 146 years.

Pack a picnic dinner, bring some blankets and invite your friends and family and head over to the Butler Band Shell in Ashland’s Lithia Park.

The band will start playing every Thursday at 7 PM from late June until early August.

If you show up early the pre-concert show should start at 6:15 PM.

