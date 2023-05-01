Ashland city budget proposal submitted

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland submitted its budget proposal for the next two fiscal years.

The main priorities in the new budget, according to the city, include the city’s climate/energy action plan and reducing wildfire risk.

The budget will cover July 1st of this year through June 30th of 2025.

Ashland City Manager Joe Lessard said the recovery from the pandemic has given a boost to the city.

“This year, again we have a balanced budget,” Lessard explained. “We are in a strong financial position. The recovery of the economy has really helped Ashland, and so we are really optimistic about the next two years.”

The proposed budget now heads to the citizens’ budget committee for review.

The committee will then offer recommendations to the city in June before the city council makes it official.

For more information about the city’s budget, visit https://www.ashland.or.us/Page.asp?NavID=18307.

