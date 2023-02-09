Ashland City Council appoints new mayor

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland’s city council has appointed a new mayor following the resignation of the previous mayor, Julie Akins.

Akins and City Councilor Shaun Moran both resigned late last month.

Akins was elected the city’s mayor in the fall of 2020. Before that, she was a city councilor for two years. She said she was looking forward to spending more time with her husband and family and rebuilding her career.

Moran resigned a day after Akins, saying there continued “to be no interest or sense of urgency in addressing and solving” the city’s “fiscal crisis.”

During a February 7 council business meeting, Councilor Tonya Graham was appointed as mayor.

Graham, who lost the 2020 mayoral race, will serve through December 2024.

The City of Ashland is now taking applications to fill the vacant seats, with an application deadline of February 14.