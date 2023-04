ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland City Council approved construction of protected bikes lanes in the city.

They typically involve concrete separation from cars, signage and reflective devices.

It’s to encourage more people to embrace pedal power leading to less carbon emissions.

The city said the first few will be on Oak Street, Hersey Street, North Mountain Avenue, Siskiyou Boulevard and Ashland Street.

