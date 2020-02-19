Ashland City Council approves controversial lease for cattle grazing

ASHLAND, Ore. — Around 200 acres of property in Ashland will be used as a ranch for cattle and horses.
“The Land Manatee Foundation” was approved at Tuesday night’s Ashland City Council meeting for a two-year lease.
The foundation says it aims to reduce the city’s carbon emissions by using the property, located on the East side of town, for cattle and horse grazing.
It says sustainable practices like conserving water and energy will help the foundation achieve that goal.
However, councilors expressed a number of concerns for the project, such as whether the operation would harm endangered species.
Some councilor members were worried about appearing to support “cattle grazing” because of concerns from climate change advocates who are asking people to eat less meat.
After a lengthy discussion, the lease was approved.
