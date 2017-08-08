Ashland city council approves new parking plan

Ashland, Ore. — The city of Ashland has approved a new parking plan.
That means you’ll want to watch where you park.
Tickets may become more likely in some areas.
The final version of the parking plan is much smaller than the initial proposal.
What the city will be getting is a larger downtown parking zone.
That means the parking regulations will get more strict in some areas and bring in more revenue from parking tickets.
The plan does not give the city additional bike lanes or electric buses for public transportation.
The city is also holding off on hiring a downtown parking coordinator who would handle all the elements of parking.
Right now, phase one of the two phase project involves using the parking inventory the city currently has.
“The ultimate goal isn’t parking supply necessarily. The ultimate goal is utilizing the existing supply as best we possibly can before looking to see and then do we need more supply,” interim assistant to the city administrator Adam Hanks said.
There are two specific items that will be addressed in the first phase.
The first is data collection to understand parking turnover and demand for different times of the day and year.
The second is a branding strategy so it is clear to visitors where public parking is.
The next step in the process is to figure out a timeline for the implementation of the plan.