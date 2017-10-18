Ashland City Council considering event tax

Ashland, Ore. — The City of Ashland is considering a new tax. It’s called the event tax, and would tack on an extra charge for plays, concerts and more.
Discussions are still in their early stages, but the City of Ashland knows it needs to raise more money. That’s because the police chief said the department needs more officers.
The city has been looking at several options to fund the positions. Last night, the council discussed some of those options. Among them – new parking fees and the event tax.
While a decision isn’t expected for a while, Ashland’s police chief said any extra money people pay out will be worth it. He plans to use the new positions to increase coverage downtown, keep vagrants from blocking sidewalks and regulate off-leash pets.
Again, these discussions are in their early stages. NBC5 News will continue to monitor this story and update you with the latest information as it becomes available.