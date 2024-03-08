Ashland City Council declines funding for 24-hour shelter

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland City Council voted this week not to open a 24-hour shelter in city limits.

Council members voted 5-1 Tuesday to decline a state grant to run a temporary 24-hour shelter in the city.

According to council members, the funding would only allow the shelter to be open for 30 days. After the 30 days, the city would either need to have another grant lined up or close the shelter due to lack of funding.

City councilor Gina DuQuenne says she voted to decline cecause the city was not prepared to open the shelter.

“I believe everyone should have the right to live safe and with dignity,” DuQuenne said, “To have someone in this temporary place, cross our fingers in hopes that we can get another grant for another 30 days. That is not stability.”

DuQuenne says despite this decision, the city is still focused on finding the best solution for the homeless population.

She hopes the funding will go to ACCESS and still help serve Ashland residents.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.