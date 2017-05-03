Home
Ashland city council looking to raise utility rates

Ashland, Ore,. — Tonight, the Ashland City Council will discuss raising utility rates.

The latest proposal includes a 4.5 percent water rate increase, a 2.4 percent storm drain fee increase, and a five percent waste water rate increase.

That adds up to about $4.70 per resident.

Electricity rates would also go up by 6.9 percent — or about $7.33 per month.

All together that adds up to an average of an extra $12.00 per month for residents.

“I am willing to pay for an increase in our rates, I think our infrastructure needs a lot of work, and that’s the only way we’re gonna be able to pay for it.” said one Ashland resident, Jacqueline Leighton.

“Obviously nobody likes to pay more money, but at the same time if it’s going for a good cause, I guess we’ll just have to see what that is.” said another Ashland resident, Elijah Kackin.

The extra fees would be used to support maintenance and operations.

If approved it would go into effect on July 1st.

