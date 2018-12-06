Ashland City Council says they’ll re-examine ride-share ordinance

ASHLAND, Ore. – City councilors will revisit the Ashland’s ride-sharing ordinance.
Uber and Lyft told NBC5 News they won’t launch their services in Ashland unless the city ordinance is changed to be more like Medford’s.
The companies specifically took issue with the requirements regarding licenses, vehicle inspections, and the need to always have a wheelchair accessible vehicle on the road at all times.
Ashland City Administrator Kelly Madding shared those concerns with councilors Tuesday night.
No vote was taken, but the council said it will re-examine the law at a later, to be determined, date.