Ashland City Council struggles with winter shelter

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland City Council met on Monday to discuss problems they’re facing in finding shelters for the homeless.
Kelly Madding, city administrator, says she’s run into problems finding places that actually allow people to sleep in them.
One shelter they were considering was Pioneer Hall, however, it’s registered as an assembly occupancy, not a residential occupancy.
“Unfortunately, and I think this is probably ripe for change at the legislature, but there’s not a lot of building code and fire codes specifically around shelters,” Madding says. “There just isn’t.”
The plan, for now, is to continue searching for housing that can take in the homeless. The Episcopal Trinity Church in Ashland did offer up their services for two nights a week until the council can find a more permanent solution.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”