Ashland City Council to review construction contract for Pioneer Hall

ASHLAND, Ore. – Members of Ashland City Council are set to discuss the future of Pioneer Hall during their regular meeting Tuesday night.

According to the agenda, the council will talk about the Community Center and Pioneer Hall construction contract.

NBC5 News reported last October that the city had finalized improvement designs.

The primary improvements focus on structural and ADA accessible needs through both buildings, including resolving roof and floor issues.

During Tuesday’s meeting, city council members will either approve or deny a public improvement contract with Outlier Construction LLC. Under the contract, Outlier will perform rehabilitation and improvement work on Pioneer Hall and the Community Center.

The city received two bids for the project with Outlier’s being the cumulative low bid at just over $1.72 million.

According to the city council, the project has already been approved with funds coming from the 2023-2025 biennium.

If approved, the city and contractor will develop a schedule to begin work in late 2024 to early 2025.

The city council meeting starts at 6 p.m.

View the Ashland City Council’s Agenda and Business Item Report here.

