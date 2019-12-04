Ashland City Council votes “YES” 5-1, on jail proposal

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland City Council members voted “YES” on the jail proposal in a five to one vote Tuesday night.
Ashland is one of 11 cities that had to decide if the matter will go before voters. The vote came after several presentations from county agencies, mental health providers, and citizens all weighing in on the idea of bringing a new 800-bed jail to Jackson County.
“This is not an endorsement of the measure, it’s an endorsement of that the decision belongs to the voters of Jackson County,” said Mayor John Stromberg. “We’re going to trust in the decision of all those voters.”
“There were a lot of insightful comments made by the city councilors whether they agreed with jail being a solution or not, I think they came to the right decision that this matter is for all of the voters of Jackson County to consider,” said Sheriff Nathan Sickler, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Talent City councilors already voted against the proposal but if the other 11 cities approve the proposal before January 2nd, it will go to Jackson County commissioners to decide whether it will appear in front of voters on the May 2020 ballot.
Medford and Central Point will be voting in the next two weeks.
NBC5 News will be following all of the decisions. Stay with us for updates on the jail proposal.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]