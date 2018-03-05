Ashland city hall looking for a new home

Ashland, Ore. — The city of Ashland has been trying for months to decide where to move city hall.
The current building isn’t seismically sound and needs facility upgrades. The public works department has been assigned the job of coming up with three different conceptual designs at locations around Ashland that will be presented to the city council.
The present city hall building is being considered for renovations, along with the downtown civic center. The city may also have an option at the Briscoe school. The next step is choosing which location is best.
“Moving city hall or renovating city hall, it’s going to be tough no matter what. I think for all the employees that work downtown, a decision would be great. We’re hoping for a decision so that we can move along,” Director of Public Works, Paula Brown said.
Brown says the city should have a consultant under contract soon.
The city council was planning to look at the ideas tomorrow, but that’s been delayed. There’s no word when it will be back on the agenda.