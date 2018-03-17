Ashland City procession honors Williams

Ashland, Ore. – This morning, residents of Ashland lined the streets of the city to honor fallen officer, Malcus Williams.
The procession included more than 100 public safety vehicles from all over the county and the state. Many showed up to watch this event from the street along the procession route.
All remember Williams as a pillar of the community, and by the impact he made, especially on the children of Ashland.
“Malcus had a generous spirit, and he loved children, as I think he must have loved all of the citizens of Ashland. But the children, I think a very lucky group to have him leading them,” said Perii Hauschild-Owen, a citizen of Ashland.
The motorcade started and concluded at Ashland high school ahere the family and community remembered Williams at a celebration of life ceremony.