Ashland considers ride-sharing service options

Ashland, Ore.- Ashland city councilors are considering whether or not to include ride-sharing services in its area.

Monday night’s work session was an opportunity for council members to express their thoughts and ideas. Many seem to be in favor, but believe there needs to be more discussions to weigh the pros and cons.

In addition, the city would have to update its current ordinance. Ashland city councilor Greg Lemhouse says Ashland should look into adopting the same practices as Medford.

“It’s smart for us to start there and see what commonalities there are,” he said.

Medford will start using ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft starting Dec. 1. Customers will be able to travel to surrounding cities but might not be able to use a ride-sharing service to get back home in some areas.

“I think if we were to go down that road it makes sense for the region to have consistency,” Lemhouse said.

The city of Ashland will draft an ordinance and present it to the council at a future meeting but no date has been set.

The council does not think they will come to a decision by the end of this year.

