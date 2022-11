ASHLAND, Ore. —The DEQ is asking for public comment on clean-up efforts at the Ashland Rail Yard site.

The 21-acre property is at 536 A street.

The DEQ is recommending the site be developed for industrial, commercial, or urban residential use.

The DEQ says there is a proposed new cleanup plan that will address contamination left from the previous rail-car repair facility.

But it wants to hear your thoughts. You can submit your comments to [email protected]