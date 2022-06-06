Ashland emergency shelter funds run out

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland’s emergency shelter is shutting down.

Last year, the City of Ashland partnered with Rogue Retreat, thanks in part to a $300,000 grant from the state, to set up a temporary shelter in the Rogue Valley to support unhoused people and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Rogue Retreat, the shelter has served 200 people and families through the cold winter months since it opened in November of 2021.

On June 6, 2022, Rogue Retreat announced the funds are expected to run out in about two weeks, so they’re forced to close the doors on June 8.

Rogue Retreat Executive Director Chad McComas said, “We are extremely grateful to have had the experience of partnering with the Ashland Community during this shelter season, and we are looking forward to continuing our partnership and finding ways to creatively meet the City of Ashland’s need for supported family shelter.”

“I appreciate Rogue Retreat’s work in opening and maintaining the emergency shelter on East Main Street,” said Ashland Mayor Julie Akins. “They stayed longer and housed more people than we thought possible due to emergency funding for Covid-19. That funding has ended but we continue to work together on longer term solutions for unhoused children and families in Ashland for which we are grateful. They’re good partners who show us what’s possible.”

Rogue Retreat is reportedly working with the city to make transition plans for people who are still getting assistance.