Ashland farm gets $230k grant from USDA

ASHLAND, Ore.– An Ashland farm was one of 11 Oregon farms selected to get grants from the USDA to expand their businesses and market new products.

Firebird Farms got more than $230,000 in grants to help produce and market Tibetan yak fiber goods.

The owner and operator of the farm said the money will help her market products she can’t afford to otherwise.

Owner Sophia Weiss said, “the wonderful thing about this grant is that it’s allowing us to focus on a new product line, additional revenue streams for the business and using all of the animal components that are valuable and beautiful, not just the meat.”

Weiss said she got the same grant for her business back in 2020 and she’s excited to get it again.

She said the grant is extremely helpful for small farmers like herself.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.