Ashland Festival of Light kicks off Friday

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland will be kicking off the holidays with its 27th annual Festival of Light Friday.
Carolers will be singing throughout Ashland all day long and there will be live entertainment on the Brickroom balcony at 4:00 pm.
The big parade starts at the Ashland library at 5:00 p.m.
Santa will be there before he helps illuminate the city with thousands of lights at the plaza at the parade’s end.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will also meet with families and kids after the parade at the Black Swan Theater.
And you’ll want to bundle up, it’s going to be a cold one!