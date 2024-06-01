Ashland Fire and Rescue holds open house

ASHLAND, Ore. – Community members in Ashland had a chance to take a tour of the firehouse and discover how the fire department operates.

Ashland Fire and Rescue held and open house Friday at Fire Station 1 on Siskiyou Blvd.

ACCESS, Talent Historical Society, and the Jackson County Long-term recovery group were also there to talk about Almeda fire response and recovery.

People could step inside and experience fire engines and ambulances on display while engaging with staff at the station.

“Fire prevention and the reduction of fires and risks in the community is a two-part effort.” says Ashland Fire Marshal, Mark Shay. “It’s not just the fire department, it takes community involvement as well.”

He also says they are overwhelmed with positive support from the community every time they do evets like this.

