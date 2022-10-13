Ashland Fire and Rescue to receive $365k federal grant for new equipment

Posted by Zack Larsen October 13, 2022

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland Fire and Rescue will get a much needed cancer screening machine with federal grant money.

We told you about the $365,000 grant from FEMA earlier this week.

It will get the department new breathing equipment to wear while fighting fires.

The equipment includes mounted air tanks and face pieces to keep fire fighters from inhaling dangerous hot air, smoke and chemicals.

The funds will also let each Ashland firefighter get comprehensive screening and tests, to identify work-related diseases like cancer.

Ashland Fire believes this will be critical to keep firefighters safe in the long-term.

“It helps give the guys some piece of mind that they are being looked after,” Ashland Fire battalion chief Steve Boyersmith said. “We understand that cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters because of the environment we are put in.”

Boyersmith said modern construction materials, especially in new homes are very dangerous when turned into gas.

He hopes the cancer screening will help firefighters with early detection for cancer.

Zack Larsen
