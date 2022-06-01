Ashland Gun and Archery Club hosting ‘Law Enforcement Appreciation Day’

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Gun and Archery Club is hosting a law enforcement appreciation celebration this weekend.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. this Saturday, June 4 at 555 Emigrant Creek Road.

The club is celebrating its 111th anniversary by honoring the men and women of law enforcement.

It is a free event and open to the entire community.

It’s an opportunity to show appreciation and interact with local law enforcement.

The club will provide a free barbeque lunch for all and a free drawing for firearms and accessory items.

Attendees are being asked to avoid bringing their own guns or bows to the event. Range firearms and bows will be provided on-site.

For more information, visit https://ashlandgunclub.clubexpress.com/