Ashland H.S. football game rescheduled due to smoke

Ashland, Ore. – The Ashland Grizzlies football team’s first home game was postponed due to unhealthy air quality levels.
The decision was made in accordance with Oregon State Athletic Association guidelines using the 24-hour air quality index, according to Ashland School District Athletics and Activities Director Karl Kemper.
As of Friday around noon, air quality in Ashland is forecasted to be unhealthy for sensitive groups until tomorrow.
The team hopes to host Summit Football on Saturday if conditions improve.
If they’re not able to play in Ashland, both teams plan meet at Lakeview High School for a 7:00 p.m. game Saturday night.