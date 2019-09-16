Ashland H.S. placed on lockdown due to false alarm

ASHLAND, Ore. – A local high school was placed in lockdown after someone reported seeing a person wearing a bullet-proof vest approaching campus.
At about 3:18 p.m. Monday, the City of Ashland sent out an advisory stating Ashland High School was on lockdown due to a “suspicious person” in the area.
Police stated they received a call regarding someone wearing a bullet-proof vest walking toward the school.
Officers responded to the area and began searching for the suspicious person.
It was later determined to be a false alarm. Ashland police said the item in question was not a body armor, but a “tactical backpack.” No weapon was seen.
The lockdown was lifted at about 3:45 p.m. Officers remained in the area as a precautionary measure.