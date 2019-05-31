Ashland H.S. senior awarded scholarship in ‘Know Your Role’ campaign

MEDFORD, Ore. – For the past two years, NBC5 and the Know Your Role campaign have worked to improve sportsmanship and good behavior at youth sporting events locally.
Thursday night, we awarded scholarship money to one special high school athlete who’s exemplified everything Know Your Role is about.
NBC5 Vice President and General Manager bob wise. Said, “I’m honored to be joined today [Thursday] by Ashland High School senior Dane Reynolds, the first-ever winner of the NBC5 – Southern Oregon Sports Commissions scholarship award related to the Know Your Role campaign. Dane, you’ve exemplified everything that is most important about sports, teamwork, and sportsmanship with football, Alpine skiing and baseball. I’m pleased to be able to present you with this certificate that will provide $2,500 to use at the college or trade school of your choosing. Congratulations Dane, we look forward to hearing more from you down the road.
NBC5 would also want to thank our other sponsors of the Know Your Role campaign: The Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe, Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Jackson County Prevention.