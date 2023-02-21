Ashland High School placed on lockdown, no evidence of crime found

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning after police received a call reporting a person had been shot at the school.

According to a statement from the Ashland Police Department, officers responded to the call and searched the building, but no evidence of a shooting was found.

As the investigation was underway, a similar call was received for Medford High School, APD said.

After AHS was cleared, police discovered that the same phone number had called in similar events nationally over the last few weeks.

The Ashland Police Department will continue to investigate the incident and urges anyone with information to come forward.