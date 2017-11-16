Home
Ashland Hills Hotel to host cannabis conference

Ashland, Ore. —  A local marijuana conference is gearing up for its 4th annual event this weekend. The Oregon Marijuana Business Conference will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Ashland Hills Hotel.

Organizers said what makes this conference different than others, is that it’s primarily an informational event, rather than ‘expo-style’.

“The content that we provide is like none other, and what we’re known for. Also, because the ticket price is a little higher, the networking is just a bit higher echelon than your average expo event.”

Organizers said the two-day event will feature workshops, a keynote speaker,and even an after party. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Tickets are still available online, you can visit the OMBC website for more information.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News Reporter and Weather Forecaster Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

