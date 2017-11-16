Ashland Hills Hotel to host cannabis conference

Ashland, Ore. — A local marijuana conference is gearing up for its 4th annual event this weekend. The Oregon Marijuana Business Conference will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Ashland Hills Hotel.
Organizers said what makes this conference different than others, is that it’s primarily an informational event, rather than ‘expo-style’.
“The content that we provide is like none other, and what we’re known for. Also, because the ticket price is a little higher, the networking is just a bit higher echelon than your average expo event.”
Organizers said the two-day event will feature workshops, a keynote speaker,and even an after party. Anyone is welcome to attend.
Tickets are still available online, you can visit the OMBC website for more information.