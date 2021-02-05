Ashland hiring education assistance for March restart

ASHLAND, Ore. — In a Zoom meeting with parents Wednesday, the Ashland School District announced it’s hiring education assistance.
The district says it’s looking to bring in education assistance for Kindergarten through 5th grade.
The purpose, to make the transition back to school smoother for teachers.
“Welcoming students into the school, doing the visual screening and getting students checked in, we need their assistance with maintaining safety expectations within the school as we are reopening,” says Christine McCollom with the Ashland School District.
The district says to become an assistant you need a high school diploma and a love for children.
If you’re interested in applying visit its website.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.