Ashland hiring education assistance for March restart

ASHLAND, Ore. — In a Zoom meeting with parents Wednesday, the Ashland School District announced it’s hiring education assistance.

The district says it’s looking to bring in education assistance for Kindergarten through 5th grade.

The purpose, to make the transition back to school smoother for teachers.

“Welcoming students into the school, doing the visual screening and getting students checked in, we need their assistance with maintaining safety expectations within the school as we are reopening,” says Christine McCollom with the Ashland School District.

The district says to become an assistant you need a high school diploma and a love for children.

If you’re interested in applying visit its website.

