Ashland holds first Fourth of July parade since 2019

ASHLAND, Ore.– The City of Ashland held its first Fourth of July parade since 2019. Judging by the turnout, everyone was grateful to have the festivities back.

Mayple Linx attended the parade for the first time today.

“It’s really beautiful to see everybody coming out together with being cooped up for the last couple years with COVID. Its beautiful to see all these faces,” she said.

Longtime residents and newcomers alike took in the parade this independence day morning, which featured marching bands, a jet flyover and even a giant shark.

Longtime resident Ken Englund said, “the crowd is wonderful, the parade was great, the jet flyover is always spectacular, it brings tears to my eyes.”

The theme for the parade in 2022 was “Ashland Cares”.

The city wanted to thank the frontline healthcare that helped them through the pandemic, allowing them to have events like the parade again.

“Oh it’s so nice to see everyone enjoying our Fourth of July again in Ashland. It’s a wonderful event,” longtime resident Debbie Dewitt said, “I know they’re having them in Central Point and elsewhere, but Ashland has always been special to us.”

After the parade, there was a reading of the Declaration of Independence in Lithia Park, and the Ashland City Band performed famous marches from throughout America’s history.

Englund said, “it’s just a wonderful time for the people of Ashland to come and be here and be together.”