Ashland hotel evacuated due to fire

ASHLAND, Ore. – An Ashland hotel was evacuated due to a fire Friday morning.
The fire was first reported just before 10:00 a.m. at the Super 8 Hotel on the corner of Ashland Street and Washington Street.
Multiple engines arrived at the scene to find a pile of trash on fire with flames spreading to the hotel’s walls and attic.
Crews said the building was evacuated by staff and they set to work to extinguish the fire, which they accomplished within minutes.
Firefighters continued to work the scene to find any lingering hot spots that could reignite.
Hotel guests should be able to go back into their rooms later on in the day.
There were no injuries related to the fire. The cause remains under investigation.