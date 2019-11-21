Ashland ice rink season ready to begin

ASHLAND, Ore.– Warmer temperatures over the last week aren’t keeping people off the ice. As scheduled, the Ashland Rotary Centennial Ice Rink will officially open on Thursday.
Organizers said there were concerns that the ice wouldn’t hold last week. It seems with our cooler temperatures, the rink will be ready to go.
Along with its normal recreation skating, the rink will be open for classes and hockey practices. The rink is expected to stay open through February.
If you’d like to learn more about classes, you can call the ice rink directly at 541-488-9189 or the Ashland Parks and Recreation Department at 541-488-5340.
You can also find more information here.
