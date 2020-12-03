Ashland ice rink will remained closed this winter

ASHLAND, Ore. – In yet another disappointment at the end of a long year, the Ashland Rotary Centennial Ice Rink will not open for the 2020-2021 season.
On December 3, 2020, Ashland Parks and Recreation released the news in the following press release:
Governor Kate Brown has released a new Health and Safety Framework that assigns a risk level for each county based on the level of COVID-19 spread. The current metrics for Jackson County place the community at the extreme risk level for at least two weeks, maybe longer. For this reason, APRC has made the difficult decision to keep the Ashland Rotary Centennial Ice Rink closed for the 2020-2021 season.
“Based on the current metrics we feel the most responsible decision is to not open the ice rink this season,” stated Michael A. Black, APRC Director, “While this is disappointing, we have to keep the health and safety of our staff and our community at the forefront.”
APRC looks forward to seeing you back at the Ashland Rotary Centennial Ice Rink in November of 2021.
