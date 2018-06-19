Ashland increases transient occupancy tax

ASHLAND, Ore. — The price of staying the night in Ashland will cost a little bit more starting in August.
Ashland is moving forward with an increase in the transient occupancy tax. That tax is collected from anyone renting a room from a hotel or motel in Ashland.
Councilors voted Tuesday to raise the tax from nine to ten percent in order to help fund an additional police officer and parking in the city.
“I think we need to do this in order to fund our police officer. I think parking is certainly by itself an issue we need to be looking at in the future,” said councilor Jackie Bachman.
Councilors approved the hiring of more officers in March of 2017. The money generated is expected to pay for one of those positions.
The increase goes in to effect August 1st.