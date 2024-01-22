Ashland interim City Manager to start next month

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland will have a new Interim City Manager following the resignation of its former City Manager back in October.

Joe Lessard served until October 2023, but according to Ashland City Council, remains on paid leave until the end of January.

City council unanimously appointed Deputy City Manager Sabrina Cotta to fulfill the role of interim.

At the last council meeting, Cotta’s interim contract was approved, and her term is set to start on February 1. The council also decided they will be looking for outside assistance in the longer process of selecting a permanent City Manager. However, finding a permanent replacement could prove more difficult, as the council has not yet decided on the process of selection.

Mayor Tonya Graham says the council is waiting for staff to come up with options such as outside assistance so they can determine a path forward.

“At that point, the City Council will pick one of those pathways and we’ll start moving down that path in order to find our new City Manager,” said Mayor Graham.

For the time being, Mayor Graham says Cotta effectively will serve both as Interim and Deputy City Manager. Mayor Graham adds that Cotta has done an excellent job serving as Deputy City Manager over the past couple of years and is pleased that she’s able to step in until a permanent replacement can be found.

