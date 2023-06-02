Ashland joining ‘Citizen Alert’ system for emergency alerts

ASHLAND, Ore.– The City of Ashland is encouraging residents to sign up for its emergency alerts, which is now part of the Jackson County ‘Citizen Alert’ system.

Ashland previously used Nixle, because the city said it was easier for people to sign up for alerts.

Now, the city is part of ‘Citizen Alert’, which is already used by Jackson and Josephine Counties.

Ashland’s emergency manager said it’s especially important to sign up for alerts right now, with fire season beginning.

Emergency Manager Kelly Burns said, “it is important for every citizen with a smart phone, with a regular phone, with email, that they get notified of evacuation notices or just things that are going on or areas to avoid.”

You can register for alerts in Ashland by texting 97520 to 888-777.

In Siskiyou County, you can sign up for ‘CodeRED’ alerts through the county’s website.

Douglas County residents can sign up for emergency alerts on their county’s website as well.

SOU and RCC also have emergency alert systems for their campus communities.

