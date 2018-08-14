Ashland juice bar helps customers breathe easy

ASHLAND, Ore. — The smoky skies in southern Oregon have had some businesses worried about bringing customers in, but an Ashland juice bar is making themselves a haven from the smoke.
NW Raw recently put in an IQ Air purifier to help their customers breathe easier. The new system’s filtration claims to get rid of dust, pollen, and smoke better than a HEPA filtration system.
It’s a way the business can give customers a place to sit back and take a deep breath.
“I know so many people are affected by the smoke, so for them to come in here and feel like they can relax and know that they’re breathing clean air is just awesome for them,” said Abigail Chase, a shift supervisor at NW Raw.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for much of our region until further notice. They recommend limiting outdoor activities and keeping children and pets inside.