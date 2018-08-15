Ashland juice bar offers escape from the smoke

ASHLAND, Ore. – Day after day, of smoky skies have some businesses worried about bringing customers in. But an Ashland juice bar is instead creating a haven from the smoke.
NW Raw in Ashland recently put in an IQ Air purifier to help their customers breathe easier.
The new system claims to be better than a HEPA filtration system at getting rid of dust, pollen, and even smoke.
Shift supervisor Abigail Chase said, “I know so many people are affected by the smoke, so for them to come in here and feel like they can relax and know that they’re breathing clean air is just awesome for them.”
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for much of our region until further notice.
To check the latest air quality conditions, visit https://kobi5.com/weather-forecast/air-quality-map/