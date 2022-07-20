Ashland leaders vote to allow manufacture, sale of therapeutic psilocybin

ASHLAND, Ore. – Tuesday night, the Ashland city council voted “no” on a proposed two-year ban that would keep the therapeutic use of psilocybin out of city limits.

The city councilors agreed unanimously to allow the manufacture and sale of psilocybin products within the City of Ashland.

Ashland is the first city in Southern Oregon to allow psilocybin since it was passed by voters statewide in 2020.

Medford city council will consider a two-year ban or a ban altogether in this Thursday’s city council meeting.

Voters will make the choice on psilocybin’s future for unincorporated parts of Jackson County this November.